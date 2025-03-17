Golf clubs meet tennis balls in round of snow golf for a cause

The 8th Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament took place on Saturday, March 8 2025 at the Tahoe City Golf Course.

Provided / Kirsten Harris

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The eccentric attire of the over 100 participants stood out on the snow covered golf course in Tahoe City where a round of snow golf raised funds for a local nonprofit at the 8th Annual Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament on March 8.

“Ultimately the purpose of the tournament,” event organizer Todd Smith said, owner of AdventureSmith Explorations, “is to raise funds for a worthy cause and have a great time doing it.”

Participants are encouraged to wear outrageous Caddyshack or Hot Dog the Movie inspired ski or golf attire, causing the event to look like a scene stripped from the nostalgic eighties comedies. Teams of up to five players traded golf balls for tennis balls in a nine-hole scramble. At some holes, players could opt instead for a tennis racket or dog ball thrower while also contemplating the option to make and throw their one allotted snowball rather than taking a swing.

Participants of the Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament are encouraged to dress in eighties comedy inspired attire. Provided / Kirsten Harris

The eclectic scene was complete with a snowmobile beverage cart, provisions from Cafe Zenon and live music. The top three teams, along with winners from the longest drive, and closest to the pin competition went home with awards.

The 100% volunteer based event is a part of the larger SNOWFEST, and raises funds for a nonprofit each year. The receiving organization this year is the Gateway Mountain Center, an organization that helps young people learn, heal, and thrive through human connection and nature immersion. This year’s event raised nearly $5000 (final accounting is pending) for the center.

In addition to raising money for Gateway Mountain Center, the event raises awareness for the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park and Tahoe City Golf Course, where the event is located. Members of the North Tahoe High School men’s and women’s golf team volunteer at the annual event, highlighting these programs and high school athletics. Participants in the tournament and visitors to SNOWFEST also increase tourism to the north Lake Tahoe region and support local businesses during their stay.

Smith says the original Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament was pioneered as part of SNOWFEST in the 1980’s. “I have not yet been able to connect with any original organizers, but we are proud to have rekindled the tradition and carry on the event in the name of zany mountain town fun.”