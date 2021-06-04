Golf wrap: Truckee’s Flynn set to tee off for final round of U.S. Open qualifying
Truckee senior Ethan Flynn will have an opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Open this Monday at Rolling Hills Country Club.
Flynn reached the final round of qualifying after finishing second last month in the local qualifying round at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Flynn carded a 2-over-par 74 at Edgewood to finish three strokes behind winner Torey Edwards. Flynn’s day was highlighted by a hole-in-one on Edgewood’s famed 185-yard 17th hole. He also had birdies on holes three, 10, and 11.
Flynn will now head to Los Angeles to compete for a spot in the U.S. Open at Rolling Hills Country Club. The tournament will play out over 36 holes and will feature 80 players. The top-five finishers earn a bid into the U.S. Open, which will be held June 17 through 20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.
SLUSHER EARNS SPOT IN AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Truckee alumnus Owen Slusher earned a spot in the 110th California Amateur Championship after carding a 3-under-par 69 at Peach Tree Golf Course in Marysville.
Slusher birdied three holes after making the turn.
The California Amateur Championship is scheduled to take place June 21 through 26 at Preserve Golf Club in Carmel-by-the-Sea.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Traffic-interfering maintenance work ahead on Sierra highways: Ditch cleaning, crack sealing work to cause travel delays
Caltrans is alerting motorists to scheduled traffic-interfering maintenance work on State Routes 89 and 267 this weekend and the week ahead.