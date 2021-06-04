Golf wrap: Truckee’s Flynn set to tee off for final round of U.S. Open qualifying

Truckee senior Ethan Flynn will have an opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Open this Monday at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Flynn reached the final round of qualifying after finishing second last month in the local qualifying round at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Flynn carded a 2-over-par 74 at Edgewood to finish three strokes behind winner Torey Edwards. Flynn’s day was highlighted by a hole-in-one on Edgewood’s famed 185-yard 17th hole. He also had birdies on holes three, 10, and 11.

Flynn will now head to Los Angeles to compete for a spot in the U.S. Open at Rolling Hills Country Club. The tournament will play out over 36 holes and will feature 80 players. The top-five finishers earn a bid into the U.S. Open, which will be held June 17 through 20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.

SLUSHER EARNS SPOT IN AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Truckee alumnus Owen Slusher earned a spot in the 110th California Amateur Championship after carding a 3-under-par 69 at Peach Tree Golf Course in Marysville.





Slusher birdied three holes after making the turn.

The California Amateur Championship is scheduled to take place June 21 through 26 at Preserve Golf Club in Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643