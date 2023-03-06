Good Morning Truckee: Celebrating 30 years as a town

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Join the Truckee Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Truckee on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7 a.m. as they celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the incorporation of the Town of Truckee during this month’s Good Morning Truckee. This month’s program will feature a journey with past and present Town leaders through the incorporation of the Town, early days as a new municipality and take a look at where we are going as a community.

Attendees will hear stories and insights from the first mayor of Truckee, Kathleen Eagan, former Truckee Council Member and Nevada County Supervisor, Ted Owens, former Town Manager, Tony Lashbrook, and current Town of Truckee Mayor, Lindsay Romack.

Thanks to the generosity of the Town of Truckee, this month’s event is free to all community members! In honor of our celebration, a fully catered breakfast will be served AFTER the presentations. Attendees are invited to enjoy breakfast with Town leaders. All attendees will also receive a 30th Anniversary Coffee Mug donated by the Town of Truckee.

Good Morning Truckee is offered in person and is recorded for viewing at a later date if you are unable to attend in person. The event is held at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chamber, at 10183 Truckee Airport Road. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. and the program starts promptly at 7 a.m.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited. It is held the third Tuesday of every month at Truckee Town Hall from 7-8:30 a.m. For more information about Good Morning Truckee visit http://Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee

These events are very popular and great for meeting other community members. Whether you are new or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

