Good Morning Truckee discusses educational opportunities

There are so many educational opportunities in our region – from public, charter and private, to alternative and higher education – the good work of many have created lots of options. Each one offers its own innovative programs to create educational pathways that meet individual needs. Hear about these offerings and the strong relationships between these educational institutions and the community that help provide rich, diverse, and comprehensive educational experiences.

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) offers challenging and engaging learning opportunities that are focused on preparing students to be college and career ready by the time they graduate so they can compete in a globally competitive age. TTUSD is preparing for another outstanding year of "Living in the Learning Zone" and Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Dr. Rob Leri will provide an update on TTUSD's educational programs and the facility improvements currently underway.

Dr. Kim Bateman, Dean of Sierra College, Tahoe Truckee Campus will highlight the higher education opportunities available right here in our backyard. There are many opportunities including career and technical educational, professional development, career readiness, internships and more.

Taylor Simmers, Co-Founder of Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) and Michael Kinnaman, Development Director will update the attendees on TEA, its mission, programs, and the Martis Valley Campus. TEA started in 2011, focuses on real-world application, life skills and character as much as academic knowledge, providing students with the tools and expertise to thrive in the new economy.

Good Morning Truckee is open to the public – everyone is invited. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7:00-8:30am. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and chance to win great prizes.

Good Morning Truckee is presented by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with sponsors Tahoe Forest Health System; Law Offices of Porter Simon; Dickson Realty Truckee Tahoe; Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation; Holdrege & Kull; Sierra Sun; 101.5FM Truckee Tahoe Radio; TTCTV; Truckee Tahoe Airport District; Town of Truckee, and Chef Ron Allen. Additional sponsorships opportunities are available.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely and relevant information on a variety of topics and create a networking opportunity.