Good Morning Truckee: Emergency preparedness

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce will be focused on emergency preparedness during its Tuesday, April 18 Good Morning Truckee.

“If this winter has taught us anything it is that emergency preparedness is key to successful mountain living,” a press release stated.

Speakers will include Eric Horntvedt, Wildfire Prevention Manager, Truckee Fire Protection District, who will present on year one of Measure T accomplishments and successes as well as a discussion around the 2023 community wildfire prevention fund programs that are available to continue supporting the community’s wildfire resilience efforts. Craig Griesbach, Director of Emergency Services for Nevada County, will discuss an overview of Nevada County’s emergency programs and services, current grant projects, strategic planning efforts, and storm event response and recovery highlights from this winter. Robert Womack, Town of Truckee’s Emergency Services Manager, will discuss the Towns evacuation modeling and planning and the importance of a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan and a Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

In addition to the presentations on Emergency Preparedness, attendees will hear from David Love, Chairman of the Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival. Love will present information about the Saturday, June 24, 2023 event at the Truckee Tahoe Airport.

This year’s Airshow & Family Festival will have an enhanced focus on STEM information and activities for young people and their families. Attendees to the Air Show will be able to meet airshow performers, and military aviators, learn about STEM programs, and explore interactive STEM Expo exhibits. The Air Show & Family Festival helps support youth programs throughout the Airport District.

Good Morning Truckee is offered in person and is recorded for viewing at a later date if you are unable to attend in person. The event is held at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chamber, at 10183 Truckee Airport Road. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. and the program starts promptly at 7:00 a.m. Good Morning Truckee is $10 for Chamber Members and $12 for Future Members.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on various topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited. For more information about Good Morning Truckee visit http://Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee

Good Morning Truckee is presented by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Presenting Sponsor Kelly Brothers Painting, Latte Sponsors: Town of Truckee, East River PR, Tahoe Forest Health Care System, Tahoe Mountain Realty, Porter Simon, Cappuccino Sponsors: Pacific Crest Wealth Planning and Mountain Hardware & Sports, Espresso Sponsors: Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Got Dogs?, JK Architecture Engineering, Wild & Ruff, Mt. Lincoln Construction, Auerbach Engineering Corporation, NV 5, and Dickson Realty Truckee Tahoe. Along with our media partners: Tahoe Truckee Media, 101.5FM Truckee Tahoe Radio, Sierra Sun, and Moonshine Ink.