Good Morning Truckee meeting to focus on drought, water

California is drier than ever, and the impacts are being felt throughout the state with 41 counties — including Nevada and Placer — included in Governor Newsom’s state of emergency.

What does this mean for our water supply and usage? Our panelists will talk about this and “all things water” including how our water systems work, where our water comes from, what impact the increase in full time residents has had on the systems, how the drought may affect building, getting permits for a well, and more.

Panelists include General Managers of the local water districts: Brian Wright, Truckee Donner Public Utility District; Mike Staudenmayer, Northstar Community Services District; and Mike Geary, Olympic Valley Public Service District.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited free of charge. It is held the second Tuesday of every month virtually from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Whether you are new to the community or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

