Good Morning Truckee: “New Faces”

Meet new leaders in town

TRUCKEE, Calif. — During the October 11 Good Morning Truckee, attendees will have the opportunity to meet new leaders in town.

The event will be an IN-PERSON event. There will not be a livestream, Zoom, or Channel 18 option; however, it will be recorded for viewing at a later date. The program features “New Faces” – get to know new leaders in town – which is best done in person.

“A hallmark of Good Morning Truckee pre-pandemic was its incredible networking value,” said Chamber Chair Emily Vitas. “There were many “parking lot” conversations that just don’t happen when you are watching it via Zoom. We want to recapture that energy and bring people back to hear first hand the important information our speakers provide.”

The following new Truckee community leaders will speak:

Jessica Penman, President/CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. Jessica brings years of experience as Director of Community Relations for the Yountville Chamber of Commerce

Rob Galloway, Publisher, Sierra Sun. Rob assumed the role in June of this year after serving as publisher for the Tahoe Tribune and many years in media.

Louis Ward, Chief Operating Officer for Tahoe Forest Health System. Louis has many years experience in the Mayers Memorial Hospital District.

Kevin McKechnie, Fire Chief, Truckee Fire Protection District. Kevin moved up from Deputy Chief to Chief in July of this year.

The event is held at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chambers from 7-8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Town Hall from 7-8:30 a.m. Ticket price for the general public is $12 and $10 for Truckee Chamber members and includes a continental breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and a chance to win great prizes.

Good Morning Truckee is presented by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with sponsors Tahoe Forest Health System; Law Offices of Porter Simon; Dickson Realty Truckee Tahoe; Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation; Auerbach Engineering; JK Architecture Engineering; NV|5, Tahoe Truckee Media, 101.5FM Truckee Tahoe Radio; Sierra Sun; Moonshine Ink; Town of Truckee, and Truckee Tahoe Airport District.