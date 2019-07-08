Good Morning Truckee: Protect, enhance and restore our water resources

Ensuring our surrounding water resources are protected, enhanced, and restored is good for the environment, promotes healthy living, improves quality of life, and enhances our local economy. Good Morning Truckee will hear about projects that accomplish all of those goals.

Wide, open, and highly welcoming, the Martis Wildlife Area is one of the most popular spots in the Truckee/Tahoe basin. It’s also one of the most environmentally significant parts of the watershed. Learn about the 70-acre meadow restoration happening this summer from Lisa Wallace, executive director, Truckee River Watershed Council

The Tahoe Fund was founded in 2010 to become a major source of private funding for environmental projects around the Lake Tahoe Basin. Since that time, they have been a catalyst for public-private collaboration to increase public funding that has enabled an impressive amount of significant projects to be completed. These projects build a sustainable future for Lake Tahoe while providing outstanding recreational opportunities. One example of that is the recently completed Tahoe East Shore Trail. Hear more from CEO Amy Berry.

Good Morning Truckee is presented by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely and relevant information on a variety of topics and create a networking opportunity.

