Good Morning Truckee reviews California propositions

This November, California voters will have 11 propositions to weigh in on. Propositions include everything from affordable housing funding, the price of gas, rent control to more "esoteric" issues such as should state lawmakers be given the opportunity to nix daylight saving time and how paramedics should spend their break time.

To get a quick, non-partisan overview of the propositions, come to Tuesday’s Good Morning Truckee. Providing the overview will be Scott Miller, an attorney at Churchwell White LLP in Sacramento. Scott has extensive litigation experience in state and federal courts and at the trial and appellate level. He achieves favorable results for his clients through careful analysis of cases and issues presented.

Also speaking will be Steve Frisch, President of Sierra Business Council (SBC). Steve manages SBC's staff and programmatic development including innovative approaches and solutions to increase community vitality, environmental quality, economic prosperity, and social fairness in the Sierra Nevada.

Propositions to be covered include:

Proposition 1 – Affordable Housing Bond

Proposition 2 – Mental Health Money for Housing

Proposition 3 – An $8.9 Billion Water Bond

Proposition 4 – Children's Hospital Bond

Proposition 5 – Portable Real Estate Tax Break

Proposition 6 – Gas Tax Repeal

Proposition 7 – Daylight Saving Time Forever

Proposition 8 – Dialysis Clinic Profit Pruning

Proposition 10 – Bringing Back Rent Control

Proposition 11 – Paramedic Break Time

Proposition 12 – Bigger Cages for Farm Animals

Good Morning Truckee is open to the public – everyone is invited. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7-8:30 a.m.. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and chance to win great prizes.

