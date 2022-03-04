Good Morning Truckee to cover legal updates, fire insurance

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a whopping 770 new laws in 2021, which means lots of new rules (or altered rules) went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Attorney Ethan Birnberg from Porter Simon will highlight some of these new laws, discuss recent legal developments concerning business and housing aspects, and shed some light on what to expect in the next year.

The second topic covered will be fire insurance. It’s said there’s no such thing as fire season in the West anymore – it’s fire season all year. It is a growing problem for those who live in areas where the risk of fires grows worse every year. How do you insure your home as insurance companies pull out of the market and temporary moratoriums expire? Insurance expert Tony Commendatore from Aegis Insurance Markets will provide an update on the status of fire insurance in our area.

Viewers can participate through Zoom, watch the livestream at tahoetruckeemedia.org or on Suddenlink Channel 18. The session will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.

If you have any events coming up or announcements of interest to the community, you can email them Lynn@Truckee.com by Monday, March 7 at 5 p.m. and it will be read at the end of the program. Or if you are on Zoom, you can make your own announcement. Announcements should be able to be read in one minute or less.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited free of charge. It is held the second Tuesday of every month virtually from 7:30-8:30 a.m.





Whether you are new to the community or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

