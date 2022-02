Good Morning Truckee to discuss avalanches, search & rescue

Good Morning Truckee will focus on avalanches and search & rescue for its Feb. 8 meeting. Speakers include David Reichel, Executive Director for Sierra Avalanche Center; Logan Talbot, Board Member from Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue; Steven Siig and Jared Drake, co-writers and directors of “Buried” – the film about the 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche.

Presentations will focus on avalanche forecasting, snowpack, weather observations, educational and safety programs; emergency search and rescue operations including the team, advancements in equipment to assist in searches, and regional collaborations. Wrapping up will be a presentation on “Buried” – the award-winning documentary film of survivors, rescuers, and eyewitnesses recounting their experience of the 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche – a pivotal piece of our history.

Viewers can participate through Zoom, watch the livestream at Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee, tahoe truckee media.org, or on Suddenlink Channel 18. The session will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.

If you have any events coming up or announcements of interest to the community, you can email them Lynn@Truckee.com by Monday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m. and it will be read at the end of the program. Or if you are on Zoom, you can make your own announcement. Announcements should be able to be read in one minute or less.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited free of charge. It is held the second Tuesday of every month virtually from 7:30-8:30 a.m.





Whether you are new to the community or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

Good Morning Truckee is presented by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with sponsors Tahoe Forest Health System; Law Offices of Porter Simon; Dickson Realty Truckee Tahoe; Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation; N|V|5; Auerbach Engineering; JK Architecture Engineering; Tahoe Truckee Media, 101.5FM Truckee Tahoe Radio; Sierra Sun; Moonshine Ink; Town of Truckee and Truckee Tahoe Airport District.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce