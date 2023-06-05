Good Morning Truckee to discuss summer public works projects, what’s next with the General Plan

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Join the Truckee Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for Good Morning Truckee which will be focusing on upcoming public works projects and a look at what happens now that the 2040 General Plan has been passed.

Becky Bucar, Assistant Public Works Director with the Town of Truckee, will provide information on a few of this year’s construction projects, including the West River Street Streetscape, Truckee River Legacy Trail Phase 4A, Church Street Roundabout, and 2023 Paving and Drainage projects. Becky will also talk about some of the other projects the Engineering and Transportation Divisions have in the works for future construction and implementation.

After that, we will hear from Town of Truckee Mayor Lindsay Romack, Truckee Town Manager Jen Callaway, and Community Development Director Denyelle Nishimori with an update on what happens now that the 2040 Truckee General Plan has been passed. Attendees will learn how the Town of Truckee will use the new general plan to guide its projects and priorities over the next 20 years. This is a great opportunity to learn and ask questions about the future of the Town of Truckee.

Good Morning Truckee is offered in person and is recorded for viewing at a later date if you are unable to attend in person. The event is held at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chamber, at 10183 Truckee Airport Road. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. and the program starts promptly at 7:00 a.m. Good Morning Truckee is $10 for Truckee Chamber Members and $12 for Future Members.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on various topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited. For more information about Good Morning Truckee visit http://Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee

These events are very popular and great for meeting other community members. Whether you are new or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

