Good Morning Truckee to feature community workforce housing update

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Good Morning Truckee’ series will kick off the new year by featuring an update and “how to” session on several of the housing programs in the community.

This month’s program will focus on workforce housing programs being offered by the Town of Truckee, Placer County and Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency. Attendees will also hear a brief update on TART and Truckee TART Connect.

Attendees will learn about the Lease to Locals Program, Workforce Housing Preservation Fund, Truckee Home Access program plus new exciting updates from the Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency.

Jessica Penman, President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce said, “As a new resident to Truckee I know the importance of sharing this information with our community. It is hard to find housing to rent or to buy but there are programs in place to help. We look forward to this opportunity to spotlight some of the impressive work our community partners are doing around the housing crisis.”

Good Morning Truckee is offered in person and is recorded for viewing at a later date.

The event will take place at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chamber, located at 10183 Truckee Airport Road. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. and the program starts promptly at 7.

The community forum provides timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public. It is held the third Tuesday of every month at Truckee Town Hall from 7:00-8:30 am. Ticket price for the general public is $12 and $10 for Truckee Chamber members and includes a continental breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and a chance to win great prizes. For more information about Good Morning Truckee visit http://Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee .