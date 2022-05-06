Good Morning Truckee to feature district attorney, sheriff and more

The Truckee Chamber announces the return of Good Morning Truckee as a live event. The event is held at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chambers. Additionally, it is available for online viewing through Zoom, watch the livestream at tahoetruckeemedia.org or on Suddenlink Channel 18. All sessions will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.

Several different topics will be presented beginning with Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson and Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon. Both are rerunning unopposed in the June election. Hear from each of them about their accomplishments during their terms, department overviews, and vision for the County.

Forest Futures is a campaign of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation to ensure healthy forests today, tomorrow and forever. Hear from Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation CEO Stacy Caldwell about the first round of $1M in Forest Futures grants that went to nine local institutions. These 11 grants supported forest management projects to be completed before next fire season and workforce development efforts to diversify our local economy.

Rounding out the morning will be Alfred Knotts from the Town of Truckee to provide an informational overview of Measure U, the Truckee Trails Renewal measure on the June ballot. This measure protects open space along trails, building, repairing and maintaining trails and more.

Good Morning Truckee offers online registration at Truckee.com/Events. Breeze through the check-in line to get breakfast and a seat faster. Frequent attendees can purchase multi-packs of tickets which get you checked-in quicker. Tickets can also be purchased at the door with cash, credit card or check.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Town Hall from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Ticket price for the general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a continental breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and a chance to win great prizes.

These events are very popular and a great way to meet other community members. Whether you are new or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce