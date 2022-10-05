Good Morning Truckee to feature new faces, leaders in community

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Good Morning Truckee next week will feature new leaders in the region.

The event will include Sierra Sun Publisher Rob Galloway, Tahoe Forest Health Chief Operating Officer Louis Ward, Truckee Fire Chief Kevin McKechnie and Jessica Penman who began her role this week as the Truckee Chamber of Commerce’s CEO/president.

Galloway took over publishing duties of the Sun in June and has been leading the Tahoe Daily Tribune, based on Tahoe’s South Shore, for many years.

Other featured speakers include Ward who spent many years in the Mayers Memorial Hospital District, McKechnie who was named chief in July and Penman who is assuming her new role.

The event is in-person with no option to watch online, but the event will be recorded and made available at a later date. The event is from 7-8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chambers.

The event is open to the public with ticket prices for the general public $12 and $10 for Truckee Chamber members. The cost includes a continental breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and a chance to win prizes.

Correction: This article has been updated with the proper title for Louis Ward.