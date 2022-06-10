Good Morning Truckee to feature three speakers

The June 14 Good Morning Truckee features three very interesting and diverse speakers.

Eric Horntvedt is the Wildfire Prevention Manager for the Truckee Fire Protection District. Measure T, the ballot measure that passed September 2021, creates an annual $3.7 million dollar Community Wildfire Prevention Fund that is being spent on various fuel reduction and wildfire prevention projects to reduce the threat of wildfire in the Truckee and Donner Summit wildland urban interface areas. Eric will provide an update on the programs Measure T is funding, as well as wildfire safety tips for the upcoming wildfire season.

Wendy Damonte, Executive Director of Martis Camp Foundation, will provide an overview of the foundation and their three main areas of focus including: community grants, college scholarships and ambassador scholarships. Wendy is a dynamic speaker with an interesting background spending over 20 years as a reporter and news anchor at KTVN, the CBS affiliate in Reno. Prior to joining Martis Camp Foundation, she was Vice President of Advocacy and Community Relations at Renown.

John Svahn is the Executive Director of the Truckee Donner Land Trust. Since 1990, the Land Trust has not only preserved nearly 40,000 acres of open space, but has also built trails and has created numerous opportunities for the public to access and enjoy these lands. They recently have become involved in the hospitality end of recreation by managing campgrounds, backcountry huts, and their popular docent guided summer hikes are always popular. Hear more about their accomplishments and projects underway.

The Truckee Chamber encourages in-person attendance to connect with other community members – it is one of the best networking opportunities around. The event is held at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chambers. While we encourage in-person attendance to get the most out of the networking opportunity and time to connect with other community members – the meeting is also available for online viewing through Zoom, watch the livestream at tahoetruckeemedia.org or on Suddenlink Channel 18. All sessions will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.

Good Morning Truckee offers online registration at Truckee.com/Events. Breeze through the check-in line to get breakfast and a seat faster. Frequent attendees can purchase multi-packs of tickets which get you checked-in quicker. Tickets can also be purchased at the door with cash, credit card or check.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Town Hall from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Ticket price for the general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a continental breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and a chance to win great prizes.

These events are very popular and a great way to meet other community members. Whether you are new or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

Good Morning Truckee is presented by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with sponsors Tahoe Forest Health System; Law Offices of Porter Simon; Dickson Realty Truckee Tahoe; Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation; Auerbach Engineering; JK Architecture Engineering; Tahoe Truckee Media, 101.5FM Truckee Tahoe Radio; Sierra Sun; Moonshine Ink; Town of Truckee, and Truckee Tahoe Airport District.

