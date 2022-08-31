Good Morning Truckee to feature town manager, road work update, Measure V

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Good Morning Truckee on Tuesday, Sept. 13, will feature a segment called “Ask The Town Manager.” Inquiring minds want to know and Town Manager Jennifer Callaway will be on hand to take questions and provide answers.

The Land of Orange Cones. There are two seasons in Truckee – winter and construction. On hand will be Public Works Director/Town Engineer Dan Wilkins to provide an update on the many road construction projects going on, as well as what’s happening at the Truckee Railyard.

The morning will conclude with a short informational segment on Measure V that will be on the ballot in November. The Nevada County 1/2 cent sales tax would fund wildfire prevention, emergency services, disaster readiness, and other critical services.

The event is held at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chambers from 7-8:30 a.m. The Truckee Chamber encourages in-person attendance to connect with other community members. It is also available for online viewing through Zoom , livestream at tahoetruckeemedia.org or on Suddenlink Channel 18. All sessions are recorded and available for viewing at a later date.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Town Hall from 7-8:30 a.m. Ticket price for the general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a continental breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and a chance to win great prizes.