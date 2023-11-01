Good Morning Truckee to give ski resort roundup

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is delighted to invite the community to the upcoming Good Morning Truckee event scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This month’s program will be the yearly Ski Resort RoundUp featuring Northstar Resort, Palisades Tahoe, and Sugar Bowl Resort.

This year’s Ski Resort RoundUp will focus on Northstar Resort and Palisades Tahoe’s new parking and traffic mitigation programs which have been created to help with traffic on busy winter weekends. Dee Byrne, President & COO at Palisades Tahoe, and Amy Ohran, Vice President & General Manager at Northstar Resort, will explain the new programs and how to be successful at each resort this winter. Attendees will also hear from Bridget Legnavsky, President & CEO at Sugar Bowl Resort, who will let us know what we can expect at the summit this winter.

Good Morning Truckee is offered in person and is recorded for viewing at a later date if you are unable to attend in person. The event is held at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chamber, at 10183 Truckee Airport Road. Doors open at 7: 45 a.m. and the program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Good Morning Truckee is $10 for Truckee Chamber Members and $12 for future members.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on various topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited. Attendees are welcome to give a 1-minute “stump speech” at the end of the program. For more information about Good Morning Truckee, visit http://Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee