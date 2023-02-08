Good Morning Truckee to host meet and greet with new community leaders

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Join the Truckee Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 7 a.m. for this months Good Morning Truckee! This month’s program will introduce several new leaders in our community. Get to know Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District’s new General Manager Sven Leff, the new Truckee Chief of Police Danny Renfrow, the new General Manager for the Truckee Tahoe Aiport District Rob Etnyre, and the new General Manager of Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency Richard Pallante.

Attendees will get to know our new leaders and learn about their vision for their organizations.

Good Morning Truckee is offered in person and is recorded for viewing at a later date if you are unable to attend in person. The event is held at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chamber, at 10183 Truckee Airport Road. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. and the program starts promptly at 7:00 a.m.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited. It is held the third Tuesday of every month at Truckee Town Hall from 7-8:30 a.m.

Ticket price for the general public is $12 and $10 for Truckee Chamber members and includes a continental breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and a chance to win great prizes. For more information about Good Morning Truckee visit http://Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee

These events are very popular and great for meeting other community members. Whether you are new or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

