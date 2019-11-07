Good Morning Truckee: Welcome to winter 2019-20

The Nov. 12 Good Morning Truckee will focus on the upcoming winter and the ski industry, one of our region’s largest economic drivers.

Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows; Greg Dallas, president and CEO of Sugar Bowl Resort; and David Tirman, executive vice president of JMA Ventures/Homewood Resort will share their views of the industry, where it is going, and new business models that are shaping the sport and the industry.

Michael Reitzell, president of Ski California, will provide information on what’s new with the organization. Ski California represents 32 snow sports areas in California and Nevada and coordinates state and national legislative activities, risk management and technical training on behalf of the ski industry.

Rounding out the morning will be Logan Mallonee, principal of Truckee High School, to talk about a new innovative board design class implemented last year. Gone Boarding is a nationwide program that is offered in only 10 schools around the country in partnership with Burton and Vans and Truckee High was the first school on the West Coast to offer it. The “21st century woodshop” class encompasses math and arts, along with science, engineering and business. Mike Bensley, the teacher of the Gone Boarding class, will explain more about this unique new program.

Good Morning Truckee is open to the public and meets the second Tuesday each month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7-8:30 a.m.Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and a chance to win great prizes.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce