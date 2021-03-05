Good Morning Truckee welcomes new Town Council members, envisions new library for Truckee

On March 9, Good Morning Truckee will hear from the three new Town Council members, as well as a presentation on how libraries are reinventing themselves and the vision for a new library for Truckee.

Getting to know the leaders in our community is one of the most popular Good Morning Truckee programs. The first half of the program will hear from the three new Truckee Town Council members: Vice-Mayor Courtney Henderson, Lindsay Romack, and Jan Zabriskie. Each will provide a brief background on themselves then talk about a major development or project the Town is working on.

The second half of the program will envision a new library for Truckee. Libraries are the fabric of a community. They speak to its values, its needs, its interests. There has never been a better time to collectively envision a new community hub for Truckee. Hear how modern libraries are a place where the community comes together and connects with each other on a multitude of levels. Presenters include Louise Zabriskie and Kathleen Eagan from the Friends of the Truckee Library.

A quick update on COVID vaccines will wrap up the program leading into Stump Speeches.

Viewers can participate through Zoom, watch the livestream at Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee, tahoetruckeemedia.org, or watch on Suddenlink Channel 18. The session will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.

Those participating via Zoom will enjoy 10 minutes of “early bird” networking, the ability to do a Stump Speech, as well as win a raffle prize.

Those participating through livestream or watching on TV can email your Stump Speech to Lynn@Truckee.com by Monday, March 8, at 5 p.m. and it will be read at the end of the program. Stump speeches should be able to be read in one minute or less.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited free of charge. It is held the second Tuesday of every month virtually from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Whether you are new to the community or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

