Goodwin resigning from Truckee Town Council

Morgan Goodwin

Truckee Town Council

Truckee Town Council Member Morgan Goodwin announced he will be resigning from the council in August with plans to move to Los Angeles in the fall.

Goodwin was just re-elected in November and currently serves as vice mayor. His term is set to end in 2022.

“This is certainly not a goodbye for good but rather a changing of my relationship with this place,” Morgan said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “Serving the community in this way has been absolutely the highlight and joy of my life so far.”

Goodwin was first elected to the Truckee Town Council in 2014, serving once as vice mayor and once as mayor during his first term. He is the current chair of the Truckee Roundhouse makerspace and is an investor and future resident of the Truckee Cohousing Project.

He said he still intends to follow through on purchasing one of the cohousing units and maintaining roots in Truckee.

“I have every intention of leaving all these things that I’m involved with in much better shape than I found them,” he said.

Goodwin said that he had spent the last six months deliberating over his future career plans and felt like he did not have all the options he wanted in front of him.

“When we’re feeling stuck I think it’s often helpful to consider what the assumptions are that we’re making that lead you to feel stuck. One such assumption was that I’ll always be based here in Truckee,” he said. “When I did that thought experiment and started thinking what it would be like if I wasn’t based here, I started seeing a lot of possibilities open up to build my career.”

With a vacant seat on the council, members can take various routes to fill the seat, including the appointment of another council member or holding a special election.

“I don’t think anyone in the room is prepared to say goodbye right now,” Mayor David Tirman said to Goodwin. “We look forward to the next 60 days we have with you. It’s going to be a big change and a big loss for us.”

