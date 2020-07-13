Governor extends closure of bars, indoor dining statewide; orders churches, hair salons closed in most places

Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and has ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Placer County has been on the state’s COVID-19 Monitoring List since July 9. State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell issued an order for several businesses in Placer County to either close or eliminate indoor operations Sunday, July 12. Those businesses included dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, entertainment centers, movie theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

Nevada County isn’t on the monitoring list, though it is still affected by the statewide closure of bars and indoor dining.

California confirmed 8,358 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and hospitalizations have increased 28% over the past two weeks, according to the Associated Press.