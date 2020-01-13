LIVE: Governor Newsom talks homelessness in visit to Grass Valley

FILE — Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses the crowd during the Lake Tahoe Summit on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

UPDATE 10:27 A.M.: Governor Gavin Newsom at Spirit Peer Empowerment Center talking with HOME team about addressing homelessness

Governor Gavin Newsom is kicking off a statewide “homelessness tour” in Grass Valley this morning.

Newsom’s first stop will be Nevada County’s Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement (HOME) project, which provides assistance for physical health needs first as well as low-barrier housing. He will be at Spirit Peer Empowerment Center, 276 Gates Place, at 10 a.m.

Following the release of his 2020-21 State Budget proposal, which includes more than $1 billion to tackle homelessness, Newsom will travel across the state this week to meet with individuals experiencing homelessness and the providers on the ground who work to house and assist these individuals, a press release from the Governor’s office stated. Newsom will visit wrap-around homeless campuses, outreach programs, recovery and behavioral health centers and transitional housing shelters that serve as models for state actions.

He will continue his tour throughout the week with stops in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Central Valley and the Bay Area.

Newsom began the year by signing an executive order as part of a comprehensive state response to homelessness, including the creation of the California Access to Housing and Services Fund, expediting the availability of state land assets, and standing up a state crisis response team.

In his State Budget proposal released Friday, Newsom formally announced more than $1 billion in homeless response funding, including $750 million for this new Access to Housing and Services Fund, and a major new investment to reform Medi-Cal so that health providers transform health care to deliver integrated physical and behavioral health.

Newsom has also released the full $650 million in State Emergency Homeless Aid and issued a challenge for cities and counties to partner with the state on immediate impact solutions to tackle homelessness.