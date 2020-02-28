Josalyn Brown, granddaughter of Korean War vet William Brown, in high spirits months after kidney transplant

FILE — Josalyn Brown is flanked by her older sister and younger brother following a successful kidney operation.

Courtesy photo

Josalyn Brown has proven to be every bit the fighter as her grandfather William Brown.

Josalyn, a senior at Truckee High School, had been on dialysis for much of her time in high school due to a kidney condition. Last fall, she received a kidney transplant, which came in the form of an unexpected donor — the fiancée of her cousin, Ashlee Fox.

Since then, Josalyn has undergone four surgeries, with the most recent taking place Thursday morning to increase blood flow to the new kidney. Despite it all, Josalyn remains in high spirits, and according to the family has been spending a lot of time with her grandfather.

Josalyn’s donor, Fox, has also been doing well since the transplant, said members of the Brown family.

