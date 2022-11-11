Granlibakken Tahoe opening sled hill this weekend
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Granlibakken Tahoe is opening its historic hill for weekend sledding beginning Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13.
Weekend sledding opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Tickets include sled rental, right at the Granlibakken Ski Hut. There is complimentary parking, so bring family and friends to experience the fun.
Take advantage of the early season promotional sledding ticket price of $25 per person for all-day sledding.
For more information, visit Granlibakken.com.
