Grass Valley identifies, addresses cyberattack

The city of Grass Valley has announced that it’s identified and addressed a data security incident.

Upon discovering the incident, Grass Valley immediately took steps to secure its network, contacted law enforcement, and began an investigation with the assistance of a cybersecurity firm. Through its investigation , Grass Valley determined that an unauthorized person obtained access to certain computer systems between April 13, 2021, and July 1, 2021. After further investigation, Grass Valley discovered that the unauthorized person transferred files outside of its network.

During its investigation, Grass Valley thoroughly reviewed the data involved and, on December 1, 2021, determined that the files contained some information related to individuals associated with Grass Valley, including:

• For Grass Valley employees, former employees, spouses, dependents, and individual vendors, names and one or more of the following: Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and limited medical or health insurance information.

• For individual vendors that were hired by the city, names and Social Security numbers.





• For individuals whose information may have been provided to the Grass Valley Police Department, names and one or more of the following: Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account information, payment card information, limited medical or health insurance information, passport numbers, and username and password credentials to an online account.

• For individuals whose information was provided to the Grass Valley Community Development Department in loan application documents, names and one or more of the following: Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account numbers, and payment card numbers.

After reviewing the available data, Grass Valley began notifying individuals whose information was involved in the incident on January 7, 2022. Grass Valley recommends that all individuals whose information was involved remain vigilant for incidents of fraud or identity theft by reviewing their account statements and free credit reports for any unauthorized activity and report such activity to the financial institution or appropriate law enforcement agency.

Grass Valley is also offering individuals whose Social Security number or driver’s license number was involved in the incident a complimentary one-year membership with Experian’s IdentityWorksSM. This product helps detect possible misuse of personal information and provides identity protection support. If you believe that you may have been impacted by this incident and would like to receive additional instructions on whether you are eligible for an Experian complimentary membership, and if so, activation instructions, please call our dedicated call center at (855) 252-3244 from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm Pacific time, Monday through Friday, and 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific time, Saturday and Sunday, excluding major U.S. holidays. The Experian engagement number is B023304.

Grass Valley sincerely regrets that this incident occurred and apologizes for any inconvenience or concern. To help prevent something like this from happening again, Grass Valley continues to review its systems and is taking steps to enhance existing security protocols.

Additional information is available at http://www.cityofgrassvalley.com , or by calling (855) 252-3244 from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm Pacific time, Monday through Friday, and 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific time, Saturday and Sunday, excluding major U.S. holidays.

Source: Grass Valley