Grass Valley man found dead in Placer County canal

Special to the Sierra Sun
The body of a 30-year-old Grass Valley man was discovered last week in a Placer County canal with his feet bound together, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The man was only partially clothed, and despite not possessing identification, the Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the person. His name hasn’t been released.
“There’s some key factors we’re looking at,” said Lt. Nelson Resendes, public information officer. “There’s no evidence of trauma, but we were able to determine he’s a Grass Valley resident.”
The man’s body had been in the canal for at least a week, leading authorities to determine he was not a River Fire victim.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, but it is unknown when further details of the death will be disclosed, Resendes added.
“We’re treating it as a suspicious death,” he said. “We still have lots of people to talk to. Currently, we cannot provide further information as how the death occurred. It would be only speculation.”
The body of the man was discovered by a PG&E crew that had been clearing water grates around noon Friday. It was found in a wooded area near Peaceful Valley Road, according to Placer County authorities.
Water was halted for nearly half a day to follow through on the investigation.
William Roller is a staff writer with The Union, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com
