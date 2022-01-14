Gravity Haus purchases Cedar House Sport Hotel

Cedar Sport Hotel to be rebranded as Gravity Haus.

Elizabeth White

Gravity Haus, a social club and hotel for travelers and locals, has announced the purchase of its fourth location — Cedar House Sport Hotel, at 10918 Brockway Road in Truckee.

The Cedar House team will remain in place at the hotel.

Existing reservations will be honored and guests can continue booking reservations at http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com . A Gravity Haus membership is not required to book lodging at Cedar House.

Stella, the on-site restaurant, will continue to operate on its current schedule but will expand in 2022 to dinner with full table service and a curated wine menu.

“In just two years we have grown our membership to more than 2,000 strong as we now expand our community beyond Colorado and into the Truckee-Tahoe region, Reno and the Bay Area,” said Gravity Haus CEO Jim Deters in a press release. “Not only is Gravity Haus reinventing how people live and work, enabling an active and healthy lifestyle, we are defining a new model of hospitality based upon inclusivity, community and conscious consumerism.”

Gravity Haus was conceptualized by Jim Deters and his wife Alicia Deters. A membership offers members outdoor gear access, co-working spaces, a bar, and is created to be a home base to meet like-minded outdoor enthusiasts, host community events, amenities, and a community gym which will include a variety of fitness classes.

“We think of our hotels as a modern campus for the community,” Jim Deters said.

Gravity Haus will have its own gear to rent out at the new hotel, supplying outdoor gear such as stand up paddle boards, mountain bikes, skis and snowboards.

Jim Deters also wants to provide community programming like cocktail and cooking classes, ski events, and hiking trips.

The official rebrand is expected to be completed in the early months of 2022. Jim Deters hopes to host a kickoff event in February.

“We love the Truckee Tahoe community and what Patty and Jeff envisioned for this property of this active lifestyle and being an important part of responsible tourism in the community. We’re really thrilled to build upon that… the region itself is perfect for both summer and winter sports. You have access to seven world class ski resorts and in the summer you have amazing biking and water sport activities,” Jim Deters said.

