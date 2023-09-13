Great Sierra River Cleanup to host volunteer opportunities around the Basin

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Sierra Nevada Alliance and various host sites throughout the Sierra Nevada are hosting the Great Sierra River Cleanup on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

GSRC is a Sierra-wide watershed cleanup event coordinated by Sierra Nevada Alliance in collaboration with California’s Coastal Cleanup Day.

Last year, 249 volunteers removed 5,711 pieces of trash from 98 miles of Sierra Nevada waterways. SNA is looking to expand their efforts to make an even greater impact.

“GSRC is one of many California Coastal Cleanup Day events. Previously hosted by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, the Sierra Nevada Alliance is very excited to take the reigns as the GSRC coordinator, and to continue the statewide effort to reduce plastic pollution and litter in and around our Sierra waterways,” SNA’s website states.

Can’t make it this year? You can still show your dedication to pollution-free watersheds through a donation to support event costs.

According to SNA’s website, the idea for a statewide cleanup was started by Oregon resident Judy Neilson in 1984. In 1985, California emulated those efforts and created the California Coastal Cleanup Day, led by the Coastal Cleanup Commission.

There are more than 20 cleanup sites in the Sierra Nevada. Here is a list of local sites:

To learn more, visit https://sierranevadaalliance.org/great-sierra-river-cleanup/ .