Greg Diaz intends to run for re-election to Nevada County clerk-recorder position, documents indicate
December 28, 2017
Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz will run for re-election next year, documents filed this week indicate.
The Committee to Re-Elect Diaz 2018 Nevada County Clerk Recorder on Wednesday, Dec. 27, filed a candidate intention statement. Candidates must file the document if they plan to receive campaign contributions or spend personal funds on a campaign.
No other candidates have formally announced their intention to run for the office.