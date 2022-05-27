Greg Gavrilets joins Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe as general manager

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced that Greg Gavrilets has been hired as its General Manager, replacing long-time ski area leader Paul Senft, who retired after a 42-year career with the resort. Gavrilets will lead the resort as it continues to pursue its ski terrain expansion plans and ongoing efforts to continually enhance the overall mountain adventure.

Gavrilets has worked in the ski industry since 2007, bringing experience from both family-owned mountains as well as larger ski corporations such as Vail and Peak Resorts. Most recently he served as the general manager of Attitash Mountain where he was responsible for maximizing efficiencies, executing a cultural reset, and meeting guest expectations. Prior to that, he worked as the general manager of Hidden Valley Ski Area from 2017 to 2020, and Paoli Peaks Ski Area from 2016 to 2017. At both resorts, he led the implementation of operational efficiencies and strengthened cross-departmental communication and relationships, improving employee engagement. He also guided Hidden Valley’s transition to a year-round resort operations model, overseeing the permitting and construction process of the resort’s ZipTour experience.

“After an extensive search, we are excited to have Greg on board as Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe’s new general manager,” said Kurt Buser, president of Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. “He has had tremendous success leading the resorts he has managed, and we are confident his experience will benefit Mt. Rose as we continue to move ahead with our ski terrain expansion efforts.”

Gavrilets earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and was named among the “Top 10 under 30” by Ski Area Management Magazine in 2015.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to lead such a special mountain with a team of passionate employees and a dedicated skier and rider community,” said Gavrilets. “My short-term goals are simple – learn the mountain, the team, the community. As we look to the future and plan out the continued growth of Mt. Rose, we will do it while preserving our culture, our vibe, and the unique experience that our mountain and team delivers.”

Greg and his family are extremely excited to join the Mt. Rose family and continue to build on the legacy of the resort with a focus on the staff and guest experience.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has a busy summer ahead with the installation of a new high-speed quad to replace the Lakeview triple chairlift. A transformational investment, the lift and terrain expansion will unlock a previously untapped area of the mountain with expansive views of Lake Tahoe for skiers and riders to enjoy. Progress updates will be shared throughout the summer at http://www.skirose.com .

Source: Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe