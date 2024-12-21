Greg Hill returns to the Winter Speaker Series to present ‘Chapters of Our Lives’

Greg Hill

Provided / Angela Percival & Arcteryx

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — On Friday January 24, the team at Alpenglow Sports is welcoming accomplished professional skier, guide, filmmaker, speaker, dad, and author Greg Hill back to the Winter Speaker Series stage, presented by the North Tahoe Chamber . Enjoy the show in-person at the Palisades Tahoe Olympic Village Events Center or livestream the show from wherever is convenient via Alpenglow Sports’ YouTube channel. Doors open at 6 p.m. for food from MOGROG Rotisserie, bar, and raffle tickets, and the show starts at 7 p.m. All bar and giveaway proceeds from the night go directly to the local nonprofit, the Courage Project !

The Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series is an eagerly anticipated winter tradition for North Tahoe’s adventure community. With over 3,000 attendees annually, as well as a dynamic and global live stream component, the 19-year-old Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series has become one of the premier North American forums for adventure storytelling and community gathering. Five times per winter, a premier outdoor athlete presents an inspirational tale of adventure, creating a forum for motivation, inspiration and education. The series runs from December through February at the Olympic Village Events Center at Palisades Tahoe. Every show is FREE to attend/view and encouraged for the entire family to enjoy.

Greg Hill’s Winter Speaker Series presentation is preceded by two outstanding shows from pioneering snowboarders Leanne Pelosi and Kimmy Fasani . Leanne’s kick off show brought the audience along on her journey to become the professional snowboarder, filmmaker, and mother that she is today, and reminded us to embrace all of the unanticipated in life. In case you missed it, or just want to enjoy it again, you can watch her show here . Kimmy will present her show, “Outside Ourselves” , on Thursday 1/2/25.

Then, for the third Winter Speaker Series show of the season, Greg Hill or the “Two-Million Foot Man” as he is known amongst his peers, will share a unique show based on his new book I Could Die At Any Moment. As the title suggests, this book is an honest, bare all look into his life. What started as an answer to a question he is often asked – why is living a life of adventure worth the risk? – turned into a deep examination of his life and legacy. It is from this reflective experience that his show, “Chapters of Our Lives” was born.

Through the writing process, Hill was struck by two themes that seemed to accompany him from chapter to chapter — the why’s of risk-taking and the challenges that come with having kids and raising a family while living on the edges. Additionally, he was able to pinpoint and reflect on key learnings that he has been confronted with along the way. From world records, to massive vertical days, to eventually almost dying in Pakistan, all of his experiences have been laden with lessons that we can all relate to.

Part vulnerability and humility, and part trying to explain, maybe even convince, what drives him to continue this lifestyle, “Chapters of Our Lives” is an honest look at Greg’s life to date. His ultimate goal? To get us all to reassess our own legacies, consider our dreams, and start living life as if every day could be our last.

Each show is dedicated to a different nonprofit and to date, the Winter Speaker Series has raised nearly $2,000,000 for local organizations. Giveaway and bar proceeds, in conjunction with anonymous donations by the Donor Party, traditionally raise up to $75,000 per show for a hand-picked, local nonprofit organization. Additionally, for the 24-25 season, the Tahoe Fund is generously matching $19,000 of in-person funds raised for nonprofits this season.

The nonprofit beneficiary of Greg’s show is the Courage Project , an organization working tirelessly to enhance the lives of children who experience anxiety and depression through outdoor experiences, education, and training while disseminating evidence-informed behavioral healthcare throughout the North Lake Tahoe region.

There will be TWO incredible giveaways, thanks to Greg’s and the Winter Speaker Series’ sponsors. The in-person raffle will be for all attendees who purchase tickets at the event, while the online giveaway is for all tuning in from afar and anyone who purchases online tickets. The prizes for each are different and you can enter BOTH! All in-person winners and the top three online winners will be drawn right before the show. The remaining four online winners will be drawn and displayed right after the event. All online winners will be contacted via email the Monday following the event.

Register here to watch the livestream of the event and automatically receive ONE free entry into the online giveaway. Registration opens on Monday, January 6th.

Interested in sponsoring the 2025-2026 Winter Speaker Series? Email info@alpenglowsports.com to get involved.