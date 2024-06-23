Greta the Great: From stray to hero

TRUCKEE, CALIF. – The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe has witnessed countless heartwarming rescue stories, but Greta the Great’s journey stands out as a remarkable tale of transformation. From a stray in need to a certified search and rescue dog, Greta is now saving lives alongside her handler, former White Sox and Seattle Mariners player turned firefighter, Arby Fields.

Greta’s story began in early 2023 when she was found as a stray by San Francisco Animal Care and Control (SFACC). Despite her loving nature, no one came forward to claim her. Running out of space to care for Greta, SFACC reached out to HSTT for help. In February, Greta was transferred to HSTT, where her high energy and intense focus quickly became evident. Recognizing these traits as potential for more than just a home pet, HSTT sought a placement that could harness her exceptional abilities.

Greta’s story was posted on social media where a volunteer for the Search Dog Foundation (SDF) saw her and the personality traits listed. HSTT had worked with SDF previously and knew she had what it would take to be a search dog. The two organizations connected and HSTT started the very lengthy application process for SDF. Finally, Greta was accepted into the SDF program in April—a testament to her exceptional drive, athleticism and keen focus.

Greta and owner Arby Fields. Photo Courtesy National Disaster Search Dog Foundation

The journey to becoming a certified search and rescue dog is rigorous. Greta underwent extensive training at SDF’s National Training Center in Santa Paula, Calif., where she excelled in numerous tests, including searching rubble, heeling off-lead and emergency stops.

By springtime this year, Greta’s hard work paid off as she graduated from the program, officially becoming a national search dog. “Every animal that enters this building is loved and taken in as if they are our own. We knew Greta had it in her to do this important work,” said Emily Holmes, HSTT’s Operations Director.

This month, Greta was paired with Arby Fields during a training session, marking the start of their partnership. A special bond was quickly formed. HSTT is immensely grateful to the Search Dog Foundation for providing Greta and many other at-risk dogs the opportunity to lead purposeful lives as heroes.

For more information about Greta, HSTT, and their programs, please visit http://www.hstt.org or contact HSTT at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org