Gridiron roundup: Wolverines, Lakers pick up wins (Gallery)

Truckee claimed a 47-12 win at Wooster on Thursday.

Courtesy Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee football team hit the road Thursday and topped Wooster to pick up a fourth consecutive win.

The Class 3A Wolverines rolled to a 47-12 win behind a dominant run game and a career day by senior quarterback Julian Hall.

The Truckee quarterback threw for a career-high 273 yards and tossed three touchdowns. Hall also connected on 17 of 23 passes.

Senior Dylan Sumner was Hall’s favorite target, hauling in nine receptions for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sumner also had a rushing touchdown. Junior Alfonso Ayala caught a touchdown pass as well.

In the run game, junior Luke Trotter carried the ball 14 times and picked up a team-high 110 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Wolverines finished the game with 267 rushing yards.

Defensively, senior Julian Magana led the team with seven tackles, including six tackles for a loss. Junior Miles Kelly-Caruthers intercepted his second pass of the season. Senior Colton Knotts got his third interception of the year and now has picked off opposing quarterbacks in back-to-back games.

Senior kicker Matthew Tanner was perfect on the day with six extra points and a 30-yard field goal.

Truckee (6-1, 3-0 Northern – West League) will be on the road again next Friday, facing off against Hug (5-2, 3-0 Northern – West League) in a key league matchup.

Lakers top Coral Academy

The North Tahoe football team bounced back from their loss a week ago by heading to Coral Academy of Science – Reno and taking a 36-20 win.

The Class 2A Lakers (2-3, 2-2 Northern League) will host unbeaten league rivals Yerington (4-0, 3-0 Northern League) on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Vikings fall to 0-6

In Class 3A, South Tahoe continues to look for its first win of the season after suffering a 34-7 loss at home on Friday to North Valleys.

The Vikings (0-6, 0-3 Northern – West League) will host Sparks (2-6, 0-3 Northern – West League) on Friday.

Bye week for Incline

The Class 2A Incline football team has a bye week and will host Silver Stage next Saturday.

The Highlanders (2-4, 2-2 Northern League) and Nighthawks (0-4, 0-4 Northern League) are set for a 5 p.m. kickoff.