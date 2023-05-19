Grocery Outlet slated to open this fall in Incline Village

Shannon and Ryan Parrish in front of what will soon be Grocery Outlet.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village residents will be seeing their options for grocery stores expand this year with the opening of a new Grocery Outlet expected to happen by the end of 2023.

“It took about 18 months to negotiate the many details of the agreement,” said owners Shannon and Ryan Parrish.

The duo currently own the Truckee Grocery Outlet, and have decided to expand into the basin by opening a store in Incline Village at the location that was previously home to Village Market on Mays Boulevard.

“When word of the [Village Market] closure occurred, many Grocery Outlet customers who would drive to Truckee or Reno began to call, begging us to open within Incline Village,” said Ryan. “I then found the owner of the property and engaged in lengthy discussions.”

The duo believe that opening the store will provide more affordable grocery options in Incline Village that can help reduce community trips to Carson City, Reno, Truckee, or even King’s Beach.

“Since we are local residents, we are active in the community and support was is important in the community,” said Ryan. “We are involved in the same activities as our neighbors. We participate whether it be volunteering or donating to worthy causes, you will see us supporting our neighbors and our community. We’re also helping the community thrive by not only creating new jobs, but also helping them stretch their dollars with great savings on high quality groceries.”

The interior remodeling needed for the long-term space is quite significant, and the Parrish duo is thrilled to get started very soon. They are contracting with Tilton Construction and the remodel will take approximately 20 weeks, starting in June and finishing in November.

Being a family owned and operated store, the duo is able to provide flexible scheduling of their employees, which has led to little staffing issues at their Truckee location, where many workers are interested in moving to Incline Village or working at both stores.

“Our employees are like our family and we want them to be able to participate in the things that are important to them,” said Ryan. “We have many options for creative schedules.”

The decision to open a Grocery Outlet marks the second grocery store under construction in the small town of Incline Village, and once completed, will be the third store.

Currently, a Natural Grocers is being constructed on Tahoe Boulevard, which will see natural food options offered to residents and visitors.

The Grocery Outlet that will be coming to Incline Village will be unique.

“We have access to far more products through our partnership with Grocery Outlet than we would if we did not have that partnership,” said Ryan. “We are in our stores every day working side by side with our employees to bring the highest quality of service we can bring … We have over 50 years combined experience in the conventional grocery industry. Being family owned allows us to offer the quality of service our customers deserve.”

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sun. She may be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com.