Grow your career, help community by becoming a mediator

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County is encouraging professionals who have a good listening ear and are interested in improving their conflict resolution and negotiation skills to attend an upcoming training course to become a certified mediator.

Offered through the nonprofit Placer Dispute Resolution, a county partner, the 25-hour introductory mediation skills course will be held in-person at the Auburn Library (350 Nevada St., Auburn) on Oct. 28-30. Enrollment is $375.

Once certified, participants can volunteer with Placer Dispute Resolution to provide community meditation services in Placer County to help settle disputes between community members as an alternative to formal, and potentially more costly, court filings.

The program provides hands-on conflict resolution experience in a variety of simulations to help settle differences, facilitate communication, encourage problem solving, ensure neutrality and more.

“I attended this same course several years ago, and having mediated hundreds of cases since, I feel that it is an excellent introduction to the practice of mediation,” said Placer Dispute Resolution CEO Aaron Casteel.

For more information, visit https://www.placerdisputeresolution.org/ or contact Placer Dispute Resolution at 916-234-0045 or admin@placerdisputeresolution.org .

Source: Placer County