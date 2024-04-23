Grow Your Own Festival: An edible gardening community event, high elevation seedling sale

There will be three different events available for free.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – A group of Truckee-Tahoe based non-profit organizations are teaming up for the 2nd annual Grow Your Own Festival featuring gardening demos and a high elevation seedling sale.

This free community event celebrating the joys and benefits of growing food in high elevation regions will also have a special emphasis on watershed-friendly practices. Formerly individual weekly workshops, now single day events in South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, and Truckee focused on the edible plants that grow best in our unique mountain climate.

Whether you are a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this event has something for everyone. Hosted at three unique locations in the Truckee-Tahoe region. Attend one or all, either way it’s free!

Friday, May 31, 4-7 p.m. @ the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center’s Tahoe City Field

Station

Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. @ the Slow Food Lake Tahoe Gardens in Truckee

Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m @ the Tallac Historic Site in South Lake Tahoe

At each location, attendees will have the opportunity to pick-up seeds/seedlings each selected for their abilities to perform during our short growing season. This year’s highlights are tomatoes and peppers, leafy greens, potatoes, peas, squash, onions/leeks, and edible flowers. Additional starts will be available for purchase at each location. Pre-register to reserve your seedlings and help support the future of the Grow Your Own Program.

UCCE Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe will be providing informative hands-on demonstrations and will be available to answer all your questions about what grows best in our region. They will cover topics such as site selection, soil preparation, and pest control. For those looking for inspiration, you can tour the gardens at each site to get ideas for your own. And, learn about volunteer opportunities that help you learn as you grow.

Additional demonstrations and vendors will be at each location exhibiting container gardens, raised garden beds, compost, kids’ activities, and more.

The Grow Your Own Festival is a must-attend event for anyone interested in edible gardening or simply. looking for a fun and educational day out. Bring the whole family and be inspired to create your own sustainable garden in our high elevation community. View the schedule of events at each location and reserve your high elevation edible garden seedlings: https://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org/events

The Grow Your Own program is brought to you by the UCCE Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe, UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, The Great Basin Institute, The Tallac Historic Site and Slow Food Lake Tahoe.

Are you an organization or vendor that’s interested in showcasing at the event? Get in touch:

Tahoe City: antoy@ucdavis.edu

Truckee: info@slowfoodlaketahoe.org

South Lake Tahoe: christyfarms@icloud.com