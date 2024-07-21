Growing your own food: Tips and tricks on a high elevation tour

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Slow Food Lake Tahoe is once again hosting a tour of beautiful high Sierra food gardens in Truckee. They will be visiting gardens of all shapes and sizes from a 4-season grow dome to a single-family backyard veggie garden.

The tour begins in a Truckee neighborhood and then proceeds, caravan style, to a variety of home gardens and ends at the Slow Food Gardens in the Truckee River Regional Park for light refreshments.

Participants will leave with ideas for their own garden space and resources to get started. Bring a friend, meet some inspiring gardeners with all levels of skills, and join on this adventure through town!

This must-attend event will be held on August 3, 2024 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

9 a.m. – Meet at garden #1 (address will be emailed to registered participants)

10:15 a.m. – Caravan to garden #2

11:30 a.m. – Caravan to garden #3

12:45 p.m. – Caravan to garden #4

1:15 p.m. – Caravan to the Slow Food Gardens in the Truckee River Regional Park (behind the baseball fields) where they will finish up the tour with light refreshments.

No dogs on the tour please. Bring a water, hat, sunscreen, and be prepared to walk on uneven ground. Parking at some locations will be limited, carpooling is encouraged.

Tickets are $10/person, additional donations are appreciated to help support scholarship ticket options and future educational garden tours for kid’s camps and schools.

Purchase your tickets at our website https://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org/events-1/edible-garden-tour-3

Need a scholarship ticket? contact: info@slowfoodlaketahoe.org