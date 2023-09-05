Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings to return to Palisades

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The ultimate Village battle is back at The Village at Palisades Tahoe , as six restaurants and six bands face off for the ultimate supremacy for “Best Wings” and “Best Band.”

On September 8 from 4-9 p.m., restaurants will battle for the Wing vs. Wing Champion Trophy and bands will battle for a $500 cash prize, in addition to bragging rights.

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings will be held September 8. Provided

All proceeds from the event benefit the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) a non-profit dedicated to advancing the natural history, conservation, and ecosystem knowledge of the Tahoe region through science, education, and outreach.

Last year, Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings raised nearly $5,000 for the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science.

For more information regarding the event please visit: https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/guitar-strings-vs-chicken-wings