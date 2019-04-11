Gustafson appointed to Placer County Board of Supervisors

North Tahoe Resort Association Director Cindy Gustafson was appointed to the Placer County Board of Supervisors Thursday.



Cindy Gustafson, chief executive officer of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, was appointed to fill Jennifer Montgomery’s vacant seat on the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

The remaining board members voted unanimously on Thursday morning to appoint Gustafson, who was among 20 other candidates to submit an application for the seat.

The seat became vacant earlier this month when Montgomery announced that she was stepping down to accept an appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom as director of the state’s Forest Management Task Force.