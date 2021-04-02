Halfpipe, rail jam loom as North Tahoe Series nears finale

Riders and skiers on the North Tahoe Series will wrap up the season this weekend with halfpipe and rail jam events.

While COVID-19 has hindered many sports in the Truckee-Tahoe area, it hasn’t stopped youngsters on the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association North Tahoe Series from throwing down at resorts around the region.

Through stops at Northstar California Resort for slopestyle and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows for boardercross and ski cross, a handful of local winter athletes have put together dominant performances against their peers ahead of this weekend’s finale at Northstar California Resort and Homewood Mountain Resort.

The first pair of events were held in March at Northstar and saw dozens of skiers and riders come out to compete in slopestyle. The largest field was the boys’ snowboard 11-12 age group, which was swept by South Tahoe’s Devon Smead. The largest field of girls was represented by the freeski 9-10 age group, and through two days of competition Truckee’s Abby Winterberger went unbeaten with a pair of wins.

Winterberger would go on to take a ski cross win as well, capturing victory at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in her age group, which was again the largest among the girls. On the boys’ side, Mountainview’s Naveen Ries edged the deepest field of competitors on day one to capture the 11-12 age group win.

The final boardercross of the event of the season would also be held at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and was won by Truckee’s Mollie Grange Isaacson in the 15-16 girls’ age group. Youngster Lila Edmondson captured the ski win in the other deepest field of girls, the 11-12 age group.

On the boys’ side Cass Jones, of Truckee, topped seven other riders to win the 11-12 age group. Another local, Truckee’s Cody Clemente swept the snowboard 13-14 age group at Squaw Valley.

Riders and skiers now turn to halfpipe at Northstar. Competition got underway Thursday, and will conclude today.

The season will then come to a close on Sunday with a rail jam at Homewood.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun.