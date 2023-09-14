Happening in Tahoe: Adventure Van Expo at Palisades Tahoe; Mexican Heritage Festival; Sunset Kayak Tours

Adventure Van Expo at Palisades Tahoe

Join Palisades Tahoe for a family-friendly weekend open to all ages celebrating the van life community from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

This event is $10 per person, and open to all. Meet in The Village at Palisades for live reggae from Tahoe Soul Collective and Brotherhood of the Freaks, along with food and local brews available for purchase.

Those looking to show off their custom builds are encouraged to sign up of the DYI Contest where they will have their rigs viewed by hundreds of event goers and rated by van build experts.

Looking to buy or sell? Expect to find roof racks, bumpers, solar panels, and more during this event.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/van-expo .

Mexican Heritage Festival 2023

Fox Cultural Hall will host their third annual Mexican Heritage Festival in honor of Día de La Independencia from 12-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Truckee Regional Park, with key sponsorship from Truckee Donner Parks & Recreation District.

This free event will begin with a parade into the festival grounds with live music, food for purchase, arts and crafts, and tons of traditional games including Loteria, futbol, and many more from childhood.

In addition, there will be plenty of vendors and opportunities to learn about and celebrate Mexican artists, Hispanic-owned businesses, and the culture here in Lake Tahoe and Truckee.

To learn more visit foxchall.org/index.php/mexican-heritage/?mc_cid=71842ad493&mc_eid=c6feb201cc .

Sunset Kayak Tour

Settle in for an evening of paddling and watching the night sky at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, for a kayaking trip with Thai Adventure Company.

For just $75 a person, enjoy a tour along the lake while watching the sunset and learning about natural and human history of the region.

Tours are offered every Friday evening, along with other days by reservation. This tour needs a minimum of four people to run, and include a kayak, paddle, life jacket, permit fees, and snacks.

If you have a party of less than four, call to see if there is a group you can combine with.

To sign up visit tahoeadventurecompany.com/ourtrips/Custom/fullmoonpaddles/sunset-kayak-tour .

Open Stage Mondays at Alibi Ale Works

Open Stage Mondays, hosted by Steven La Bella, will be happening at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House.

This fun showcase of local talent is open to all: music solos, full bands, comedy or skits or dance. If you have talent, make sure to bring it.

The stage will be set up with drums, a bass amp, a guitar amp, and a keyboard. Microphones are available, but if you have your own, feel free to bring it.

It is free to participate in this event.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Family Park Days at Truckee Regional Park

Bring the whole family to the Truckee Regional Park playground for some recreational games like tug-of-war, freeze tag, water relays, and more.

It is free to participate in this games for the whole family, which are held at 10 a.m. every Saturday from July 29- Sept. 30, weather permitting.

To learn more visit crosswindstruckee.org .