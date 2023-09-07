Happening in Tahoe: Lights in the Sky Drone Show rescheduled; Under the Big Top! Circus; Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings at Palisades Tahoe

Lights in the Sky Drone Show RESCHEDULED

Join the North Tahoe Business Association for a special way to kick off Labor Day weekend with the Lights in the Sky Drone Show. This event will also include live music from GrooveSession, which will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, with the drone show to follow at 9 p.m.

The show is brought to the community by Sky Elements Drone Shows, and will feature 300 drones to light up the sky over Lake Tahoe.

Beer will be served by Alibi Ale Works, with wine from Truckee River Winery, in addition to non-alcoholic beverages.

Local food vendors including MOGROG Rotisserie and Tacos Herera will have food available for purchase from 6-9 p.m. No outside alcohol or pets are permitted.

To learn more about this free show visit northtahoebusiness.org/events/music-on-the-beach-with-groovesession .

Zoppé Circus, Under the Big Top!

Under the Big Top! will be at Truckee River Regional Park from Friday, Sept. 8 through Monday, Sept. 11, with multiple times scheduled throughout the weekend.

The Zoppé Family Circus welcomes guests to an intimate, 500 seat tent for a one-ring circus that honors this history of the Italian circus tradition. The show stars Nino the clown, with acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, clowning and plenty of audience participation.

Ticket prices vary based on the day and type of ticket purchased, with general admission tickets starting at $27 and VIP at $40. Children under three are free and do not need a ticket as long as they are seated on a parent’s lap. All persons four and up must have a ticket to enter the circus.

To learn more visit zoppecircustickets.com .

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings will be held September 8. Provided/Palisades Tahoe

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings at Palisades Tahoe

The 10th annual Guitar Strings vs Chicken Wings battle is retuning to Palisades Tahoe from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 in The Village.

Six restaurants and six bans will face off of the ultimate supremacy of “Best Wings” and “Best Band,” as well as a $500 cash prize and bragging rights.

All proceeds from the event will go the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science. There is a $10 donation entry fee. For $25, you can receive two orders of wings, totaling to eight, one drink ticket, and five voting tokens, good for one person.

For $45, you can receive four orders of wings, totaling 16 wings, two drink tickets, and ten voting tokens good for two people. For $90, you can receive eight orders of wings, totaling 23, four drink tickets, and 20 voting tokens, good of you people.

There will also be live music throughout the events with groups including Julie and the Jukes, The Johnson Party, The Nomads, Pickle Barrel, Jelly Bread, and Tim High & The Mighty.

Additional voting tokens can be purchased at the registration booth to help you push your favorite flavors to the top.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/guitar-strings-vs-chicken-wings .

31st annual Donner Party Hike

Learn the secrets of Donner Summit as you hike with local historians at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the 31st annual Donner Party Hike.

It is $65 to join one of the eight hikes happening on Saturday, each varying is degrees of difficulty. The hikes will be followed by music from Alice Osborn and lunch.

The after lunch present for this hike is Greg Palmer, who will tell stories from his 30 years of leading hikes.

For the hikes on Saturday and Sunday, it will be $85. The Sunday hike is a walking tour where you learn about the gruesome mishaps of the Donner Party and the archeological finds that remain. The day will end a the Donner Memorial State Park to view Murphy’s Cabin and Pioneer Monument.

The tour size is limited for each hike, so make sure to sign up beforehand at donnerpartyhike.com .

The Sanctuary Women’s Event

Join The Sanctuary in an inquiry into one’s relationship and believe systems around endings and grief at the Women’s Wellness: Living with Endings event from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

For $95 each, learn how to navigate the loss of safety and security, the loss of belonging, and the loss of dignity, facilitated by Leili Eghbal and Kerry Taylor.

To learn more visit thesanctuarytahoe.com/workshops/womens-wellness .

Chalk Art in the Park at the North Tahoe Regional Park

Celebrate a fantastic north Lake Tahoe summer with the Chalk Art in the Park event at the North Tahoe Regional Park from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

All artists of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate. Book a 10×10 square for only $20 and draw, design, and illustrate with chalk.

In addition, there will be live music, vendors, and food available for purchase. There will be 1,000 free tacos available.

Those who are not participating are welcome to come enjoy tacos and art.

Those who come will receive a bucket of chalk, but are welcome to bring their own supplies. Chalk only.

To learn more visit northtahoebusiness.org/events/chalk-art-in-the-park .

Live music at Alibi Ale Works

Rogue, Truckee-Tahoe’s own all female, soulful grunge rock band, will be performing at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Tickets are $10 plus taxes and fees. This is a 21-plus show. Children and dogs are not welcome.

Rouge has a distorted grunge sound with amazing covers and a unique spin on the 90’s favorites we love to hear. Their sound is both haunting and filled with mosh-put energy for your youth.

To learn more about this show and purchase tickets visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6007578 .

Events at Tahoe Backyard

Tahoe Backyard will be hosting a number of events over the weekend, starting with the final Makers Market from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Kings Beach.

There will be live music from Broken Compass Bluegrass, and food for El Buen Mason. Enjoy locally made arts and crafts, unique artisan foods, live music, craft beer, local shopping, yard games, and more.

This event is fun for all ages and free to attend. Furry friends on leashes are also welcome.

The market will be followed by Rise and Shine Yoga with Brooke at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Enjoy a slow flow to start the day while integrating Tahoe’s natural elements with your breath and mindful movement.

Tickets in advanced are $10, and are $20 the day of the vent. Bring your own mat, as there are limited amounts of mats available to borrow.

All levels are welcome and there is no experience necessary to participate.

The fun will continue with Poetry Night at the Backyard at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Hang out for an evening of poetry, and stay for fresh eats from Big Blue Q of Tahoe and a beer in the yard.

Writers of all ages and languages are welcome to submit their work to read. Please send submissions to tahoepoetrycollective@gmail.com .

To learn more visit tahoebackyard.com .

Truckee Certified Farmer’s Market

Come to the Truckee Farmer’s Market throughout the summer from 8-1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Truckee River Regional Park, with the next market happening on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The market is stocked full with fresh and local fruits, veggies, flowers, meats, cheese, olive oil, fresh baked bread, artisan crafts, food trucks, and more.

It is free to come and check out the market, which is open to all.

To learn more visit http://www.facebook.com/events/736016548224654/736016578224651/?ref=newsfeed .

Thunderbird Lodge and Whittell Mansion Tour

Exclusive tours are being led through the magical and mysterious Thunderbird Lodge and Whittell Estate grounds at multiple times on Tuesdays and Fridays through Oct. 13.

Reservations are required, and tickets are $75 per person. Children under 6 will not be permitted.

Peek into the 1930’s lifestyle of the rich and famous as you tour this famous estate, with winding pathways, secret tunnels, and the chance to learn about the unique property and the man who built it.

To learn more visit http://www.activitytickets.com/activity/2023-thunderbird-lodge-classic-tours/546 .

Thunderbird Lodge Kayak Tour

Join Tahoe Adventure Company for a truly unique Thunderbird Lodge kayak experience offered every Tuesday through September from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

For $195 per person, experience the undeveloped shoreline of Lake Tahoe before touring the famous and historic Thunderbird Lodge.

After, enjoy a deli lunch served on the beach before paddling back to Sand Harbor. This event is open to all levels of experiences with kayaking.

The tour will begin at Tahoe Adventure Company’s private shuttle in Incline Village.

To learn more visit tahoeadventurecompany.com/ourtrips/wateradventures/thunderbird-lodge-kayak-tour .