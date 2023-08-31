Happening in Tahoe: Lights in the Sky Drown Show; Start Haus Annual Ski Consignment Sale; 3rd annual Reggae Fest “Part 2”

Lights in the Sky Drone Show

Join the North Tahoe Business Association for a special way to kick off Labor Day weekend with the Lights in the Sky Drone Show. This event will also include live music from GrooveSession, which will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, with the drone show to follow at 9 p.m.

The show is brought to the community by Sky Elements Drone Shows, and will feature 300 drones to light up the sky over Lake Tahoe.

Beer will be served by Alibi Ale Works, with wine from Truckee River Winery, in addition to non-alcoholic beverages.

Local food vendors including MOGROG Rotisserie and Tacos Herera will have food available for purchase from 6-9 p.m. No outside alcohol or pets are permitted.

To learn more about this free show visit northtahoebusiness.org/events/music-on-the-beach-with-groovesession .

Start Haus Annual Ski Consignment Sale

This biggest ski event of the year will be happening from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, at the Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale, located at 11410 Deerfield Dr. in Truckee.

This Labor Day sale sees the take-in of hundred of skis, including backcountry, powder, all-mountain, race, carving, and speed skis.

Pursue a wide range of ski gear, and get outfits for the whole family with great deals all weekend long.

To learn more visit http://www.starthaus.com/ski-consignment-sale .

3rd annual Truckee Reggae Fest “Part 2”

Part two of the Truckee Reggae Fest will be happening at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

Doors will open to this all-ages event at 3 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person, and $50 for a 6 pack of tickets.

This event will be hosted by Res Rebel, and set to perform is True to the Roots!, BLACK UHURU, YAADCORE, PREZIDENT BROWN, SOULMEDIC, along with multiple DJs added to the mix.

This event will happen with rain, shine, or smoke.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.ticketweb.com/event/3rd-annual-truckee-reggae-fest-truckee-regional-park-amphitheater-tickets/13394048 .

33rd annual Alpen Wine Fest

The 33rd annual Alpen Wine Fest will be happening from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at The Village at Palisades Tahoe.

Brought to you by The Village at Palisades Tahoe and Uncorked, the festival includes an all-inclusive wine tasting from over 40 exceptional wineries, along with live music to set the afternoon.

All proceeds will benefit Can Do MS, a non-profit that delivers health and wellness programs to help families living with MS thrive.

This event is open to all ages, however, you must be 21-plus with a valid ID to participate in the wine tasting.

Tickets in advanced are $50, and tickets are the door are $60. Tasting tickets include a commemorative wine glass and a donation to Can Do MS.

Live music includes Peter DeMattei on the 1st Street Stage, and Dom & Friends on the Main Stage.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/alpen-wine-fest .

Keep Tahoe Blue Labor Day Clean-Up

Keep Tahoe Blue will be hosting a Labor Day Cleanup from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area.

Head over and help clean up the beach after an elevated weekend of tourism due to the holiday.

Register and sign up at http://www.keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons/labor-day-cleanup-september-4-2023 .

Open Stage Mondays at Alibi Ale Works

Open Stage Mondays, hosted by Steven La Bella, will be happening at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House.

This fun showcase of local talent is open to all: music solos, full bands, comedy or skits or dance. If you have talent, make sure to bring it.

The stage will be set up with drums, a bass amp, a guitar amp, and a keyboard. Microphones are available, but if you have your own, feel free to bring it.

It is free to participate in this event.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Senior Dance Night at Fox Cultural Hall

Join Fox Cultural Hall in Kings Beach for a night of traditional old time dance from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

Learn the traditional dances like the waltz, fox trot, and other classics. Lessons will begin at 6 p.m., and dance will happen from 7-8:30 p.m.

Cookies, drinks, and treats will be available for sale.

All are welcome to this event. There is a $5 admission to attend.

To learn more visit foxchall.org/index.php/product/senior-dance .