Hardy Bullock: Mid-year progress on community preparedness, resiliency, housing and more

As we head into another fire season, I am proud of our team for all they have done to further our objective of Emergency Preparedness. We offered several free green waste disposal days over the last few months at both McCourtney Road Transfer Station in Grass Valley and Trout Creek Recreation Center in Truckee. We awarded 26 microgrants of $3,600 each to local Firewise communities so they could clear vegetation from their neighborhoods.

We handed out 200 free go-bags and first aid kits for pets and people at our first Go-Bag Party on June 8 at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall, and the updated Ready,Set,Go! Handbook was recently mailed out to all residents to help them create their own emergency plan. In late May, we held a joint county-cities-town meeting focused on emergency preparedness. This was the first joint jurisdictional meeting in many years and focused on how we can continue to partner to enhance emergency services countywide.

My colleague, Supervisor Heidi Hall is continuing her much-needed advocacy work to find solutions for our residents who have been dropped from their fire insurance policies. She is leading a work group on the issue for the California State Association of Counties. Her goal is to get recommendations of changes at the state level that will make the insurance industry work better for rural communities like ours.

In service of our Climate Resilience objective, we have received a $10 million grant from the state with our three co-applicants to upgrade two of our Veterans Halls. The five-year grant will pay for much-needed repairs to the halls to continue serving residents in the face of increasing climate-related disasters and extreme heat and enhance services for vulnerable populations. Nevada County, Sierra Business Council and the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project were recently awarded $650,000 by the state to create a climate action plan and to develop and expand local climate group efforts within our community.

As part of our effort to increase Housing in our County, we released our fourth and final pre- approved housing master plan. The goal of the plans is to offer property owners a more affordable and quick option for building a home. Plans can be used as a primary or secondary home, such as accessory dwelling unit (ADU), also known as a granny flat, cottage, or in-law unit.

In a major milestone since Recreation became one of our Board’s objectives two years ago, we recently adopted our first Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan. The plan positions the County and our local, state and federal partners to work together to advance projects we all want. It covers our plans for our parks and addresses links to economic opportunities from visitors who visit this region.

Under our Core Services objective, we have selected an architect to design a new 20,000-square-foot Truckee Library. The County continues to work with the Town of Truckee and Friends of the Truckee Library to move this important community-driven project forward. The goal is for construction to start in 2027.

Finally, we have approved a contract with an architectural firm to conduct a “highest and best use” study to develop recommendations for the future use of the Nevada City courthouse, which will be vacated after the state completes a new courthouse they are planning to build. As 49 percent owner of the old facility, we hope this study will give us information to find the best use for the courthouse building in the future.

The Board of Supervisors has eight objectives in 2024 that reflect our community’s priorities: fiscal stability and core services, emergency preparedness, economic development, broadband, climate resilience, housing, homelessness and recreation. Find quarterly updates on our progress at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/BoardObjectives .

Hardy Bullock is Nevada County’s 2024 Board Chair and District 5 Supervisor, representing the communities of Soda Springs, Washington, Graniteville, Hirschdale, Boca, Floriston, the Town of Truckee, and unincorporated areas along Highways 49, 20, 89, and Interstate 80.