Have a complaint? Tell the Civil Grand Jury

It might be a public road near your home that isn’t maintained or what you consider is misuse of your tax dollars…

Obviously, the first step is to report the issue to the appropriate local authority: police, county or city officials, departments, etc. But what if you do not agree with the action or inaction that has occurred?

Every county in California is required to have a Civil Grand Jury comprised of county residents. The Jury serves the community through investigation of issues and published reports. Investigations may be based on files passed on by the prior Jury, news media articles, ideas generated by the Jury, and complaints from county residents.

You can go directly to the Nevada County Superior Court website to submit a complaint. The complaint is confidential, going only to the foreperson of the Jury. The foreperson is then required to present each complaint to the full Jury for consideration and possible investigation.

What the Civil Grand Jury MAY investigate

• County and city governments (operations, accounts, records, governance, conduct of public officials)

• Special districts such as fire protection districts, water districts, and cemetery districts.

• School districts

• Adult and juvenile detention centers (conditions and management)

• Joint Power agencies such as Nevada County Fire Agency, Nevada Irrigation District Joint Powers Authority, and Nevada-Sierra Connecting Point Public Authority

• Certain organizations that receive county tax dollars, as described in California Penal Code, section 933.6.

What the Civil Grand Jury MAY NOT or WILL NOT investigate

• The Courts

• State or Federal government agencies

• Criminal cases

• Matters that are part of an ongoing lawsuit

• Matters solely outside Nevada County

• Complaints against private entities such as corporations, private utilities, homeowner associations, and citizens

• The merit of policy decisions

• School curriculum

How to Submit a Complaint

1. Online: Complete the complaint form, sign, and submit, attaching all pertinent documents.

2. By mail or hand-delivery: Print the complaint form, sign, and include pertinent documents addressed to Nevada County Civil Grand Jury, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959.

3. Complaints cannot be accepted over the phone. However, you may call (530) 265-1730 to request a copy of the form or additional information.

What Happens Next

• Complaints are generally reviewed and prioritized by jurisdiction, impact on the community at large, amount of money involved, and Jury time and resources.

• All complaints are reviewed by the full Jury and may be assigned to one of the Jury’s committees for consideration.

• Though the Jury cannot investigate every issue, every complaint is duly considered.

• The receipt of all complaints will be acknowledged, but no further information will be provided unless a report is issued to the public.

For examples of issues the jury investigates, see the Grand Jury Reports section on the Nevada County Superior Court website. The Civil Grand Jury is democracy’s “watchdog” and appreciates your support and assistance in improving local government and saving taxpayer dollars.

The Jury accepts applications throughout the year for juror and alternate positions. The Jury term begins in July and ends the following June.

For more information about the Civil Grand Jury, to file a complaint, or to apply for Jury service, go to http://www.nevada.courts.ca.gov and click the “Grand Jury” link.

Nevada County Civil Grand Jury

950 Maidu Avenue

Nevada City, California 95959

(530) 265-1730

Mon – Fri, 8 AM – 4 PM

Kathleen Williams is a past foreperson of the Nevada County Civil Grand Jury. She currently serves as president of the Nevada County Chapter, affiliated with the Civil Grand Jurors’ Association of California. The Chapter is dedicated to supporting the Jury through educational and recruiting programs. You may contact her at kathy.williams@nevcochapter-cgja.org .