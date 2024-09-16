Headliners announced: Lil Wayne and Diplo lead Tahoe Live’s lineup at Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe is thrilled to announce Tahoe Live’s kick-off to winter in Olympic Valley on Dec. 14-15 with world-class headliners: Lil Wayne and Diplo. Tahoe Live promises to deliver a winter wonderland of unmatched fusion of music and natural beauty in the heart of the Lake Tahoe region as the capstone to Palisades Tahoe’s 75th year.

Dec. 14: Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, pro skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. By 2020, he cemented his legacy forever as “one of the best-selling artists of all time,” tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 25 million albums and 90 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. In 2022, Wayne earned his first Diamond certification from the RIAA with his generational smash hit “Lollipop” feat. Static Major. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NAACP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as “the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100,” logging a staggering 186 entries – the 4th most of all time.

Dec. 15: Diplo

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world’s biggest stars and toured the world over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he and his era-defining label Mad Decent continue to champion genres and artists from around the world, and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects. The now thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD — the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times — and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson, whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide. Diplo also released a self-titled album last year — his first full length of electronic music in 18 years that features four U.S. Dance #1s — via Higher Ground, the deep house imprint he launched in 2019.

Tahoe Live is not just about the music; it’s an immersive experience that combines the thrill of live performances with the breathtaking beauty of the Lake Tahoe region. Palisades Tahoe provides the perfect backdrop, with its stunning mountain views and world-class amenities, creating a one-of-a-kind festival atmosphere that is sure to be unforgettable.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Tahoe Live website at https://tahoelive.net/ .

About Palisades Tahoe

