Headwaters Science Institute opens summer camp opportunities 

Summer Camp Details Kirkwood Day Camp: Camp Dates: June 24-28, July 1-3 Serene Lakes Day Camp: Camp Dates: July 15-18, July 22-25, July 29-August 1 Truckee Day Camp: Camp Dates: July 8-12, August 5-9, August 12-16 Webber Lake Overnights: Camp Dates for Girls Summer Research Camp: July 4-8 Camp Dates for Environmental Science Research Camp (all genders): July 9-13 Intro to Research at Camp Wamp: Camp Dates: August 21-24

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. – Headwaters Science Institute announced a slate of summer camp opportunities for Summer 2024.

At Headwaters Science Institute we are educators and scientists with a mission to foster curiosity through science. We engage students’ natural curiosity, guiding them to design and perform experiments that answer their own questions through the scientific method. We call this process Student Driven Research. This summer we are hosting day camps in Kirkwood, Serene Lakes and Truckee, and overnight camps at Webber Lake and Camp Wamp.

Morgan Long, program manager and long time camp educator, says:

“I’m excited to have joined Headwaters in a full time role this year, after starting as a mentor while in grad school. I look forward to summer camp every year as something that is so fun for both students and our mentors! Both our day camps and overnight camps are a really wonderful mix of hands-on science and more typical camp activities like scavenger hunts, tie-dye and art projects, and group games. I’m really excited to be managing our camps this year and facilitating a great experience for both returning and new campers!”

Because we’re engaging campers through hands-on activities and encouraging them to explore the world around them, campers get excited about the natural world. Each group of students completes a research project, and they get to pick the topic and answer questions they truly want to know the answers to. Through these projects, as well as the myriad art projects, games, and activities that are woven throughout, students develop critical thinking skills and strengthen their connection to the land.

Our overnight camps take the experience a step further for students entering 7th – 12th grade, and include talks from local scientists and leadership activities throughout the week while camping in an incredible natural setting. This is an opportunity for students to engage with science in a way that they likely have not before– through a camp that is fully dedicated to answering questions about a preserved natural area.

Headwaters offers an Environmental Science Overnight Camp for all genders and an Overnight Research Camp for Girls. At each, campers get to work with professional science mentors, many of whom are local graduate students. This opportunity to learn from and interact with scientists who can show all the different paths for campers interested in STEM careers is truly unique and something that keeps campers coming back year after year. And a female-specific cohort during the Girls Summer Research Camp provides support for female-identifying participants to explore science in a safe and supportive environment specific to empowering girls as a group underrepresented in many science fields. .

Headwaters is committed to making our camps as equitable as possible, and we provide financial assistance for our overnight camps. Any families interested in applying for financial aid can fill out this brief application . All scholarship applications must be submitted by May 1st 2024 and decisions are made on a rolling basis.

A couple of other exciting updates are that the Truckee Day Camp this year will be at a new location at Truckee Donner Land Trust’s Johnson Canyon and has an additional week added. Plus, each week the camp will take a trip to Donner Memorial State Park. Headwaters is excited to partner with Truckee Donner Land Trust again for a number of camp sessions and spoke to the Land Trust for a blog highlighting some of the locations and the synergies between the Land Trust’s and Headwaters’ missions.

Summer Camp Descriptions, Information, and Registration: https://headwatersscienceinstitute.org/science-camp/summer-camps/