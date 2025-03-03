Health benefits of volunteering: Live longer and thrive

As a family physician deeply committed to enhancing the health and vitality of our Lake Tahoe community, I am excited to share insights on a powerful yet often overlooked contributor to well-being: volunteering. Engaging in volunteer activities not only enriches our community but also offers substantial health benefits, including increased longevity.

Volunteering and Longevity

Research has consistently demonstrated a strong association between volunteering and reduced mortality rates. A comprehensive meta-analysis published in Psychology and Aging found that older adults who volunteer experience a significantly lower risk of mortality. The study analyzed data across multiple research efforts and concluded that volunteers had a 24% lower risk of dying compared to non-volunteers (Okun et al., 2013 ).

Furthermore, another study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that dedicating as little as 100 hours per year—equivalent to just two hours per week—to volunteer work can provide significant health benefits, including improved mental and physical health. These studies suggest that you don’t need to overhaul your schedule to make a meaningful impact on both your community and your longevity.

How Volunteering Enhances Health

The health benefits of volunteering are multifaceted and supported by a growing body of research. Here’s how lending your time and talents can significantly improve your well-being:

1. Promotes Physical Activity

Many volunteer activities—such as trail maintenance, participating in community cleanups, or assisting with recreational programs—encourage movement and physical engagement. Even light physical activity like walking dogs at the Humane Society or helping at food distribution centers can improve cardiovascular health, enhance mobility, and reduce the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and osteoporosis. Staying physically active through volunteering is especially important for older adults seeking to maintain strength, balance, and independence.

2. Strengthens Social Connections

Loneliness and social isolation are major risk factors for poor health and early mortality, particularly among older adults. Volunteering provides valuable opportunities to meet new people, build friendships, and strengthen social networks. Studies show that social engagement can reduce the risk of depression, cognitive decline, and even dementia. Volunteering in group settings or for causes you care about creates a shared sense of purpose and belonging—both essential for emotional well-being.

3. Enhances Mental Health and Reduces Stress

Helping others can trigger the release of endorphins—the brain’s natural “feel-good” chemicals—leading to what researchers call the “helper’s high.” Regular volunteering has been associated with lower rates of depression, anxiety, and stress. It can also provide healthy distraction from personal worries, offering perspective and fostering resilience. For many, the routine of volunteering brings structure and stability, which are known to support better mental health.

4. Provides a Sense of Purpose and Meaning

Having a sense of purpose is linked to improved overall health and longer lifespan. Volunteering allows you to contribute to something bigger than yourself, reinforcing your value and significance in the community. This sense of purpose can be especially important during retirement or periods of personal transition when people often seek new ways to stay engaged and fulfilled. Whether you’re mentoring a young person, helping the environment, or supporting local animal welfare, the act of giving back cultivates gratitude, satisfaction, and meaning.

5. Improves Cognitive Function

Engaging in mentally stimulating volunteer activities—such as tutoring, organizing events, or participating in advisory roles—can help keep your brain sharp. Research shows that continuous learning and mental engagement through volunteering can improve cognitive function and may lower the risk of cognitive decline. Activities that combine mental and physical engagement, like leading community hikes or teaching classes, offer even more significant brain health benefits.

6. May Reduce the Risk of Chronic Diseases

By promoting physical activity, reducing stress, and encouraging healthier behaviors, volunteering can help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and enhance immune function. People who volunteer regularly often report making healthier lifestyle choices, such as eating better and exercising more, further reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

7. Boosts Happiness and Life Satisfaction

Multiple studies have shown that people who volunteer regularly report higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction. The act of helping others creates a positive feedback loop, reinforcing a sense of gratitude and improving overall mood. This emotional boost not only enhances day-to-day life but also contributes to long-term mental health.

Top 7 Volunteer Opportunities in Lake Tahoe

Our Lake Tahoe community offers a variety of ways to get involved. Here are six of the most popular local organizations where you can volunteer and make a difference:

1. Sierra Community House

Mission: Provides family strengthening, crisis intervention, hunger relief, and legal services to our community.

Provides family strengthening, crisis intervention, hunger relief, and legal services to our community. Volunteer Opportunities: Assist with hunger relief programs, sort and distribute food donations, or support community events and crisis services.

Assist with hunger relief programs, sort and distribute food donations, or support community events and crisis services. Contact: Visit sierracommunityhouse.org or call (530) 546-0952.

2. Achieve Tahoe

Mission: Offers year-round outdoor recreation for individuals with cognitive, sensory, and physical disabilities.

Offers year-round outdoor recreation for individuals with cognitive, sensory, and physical disabilities. Volunteer Opportunities: Help with adaptive snowsports, equestrian activities, or water sports. Volunteers work directly with participants, offering physical and emotional support.

Help with adaptive snowsports, equestrian activities, or water sports. Volunteers work directly with participants, offering physical and emotional support. Contact: Visit achievetahoe.org or call (530) 581-4161.

3. Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

Mission: Dedicated to saving and improving the lives of pets through adoption services, spay/neuter programs, and community education.

Dedicated to saving and improving the lives of pets through adoption services, spay/neuter programs, and community education. Volunteer Opportunities: Care for animals, assist with adoption events, foster pets, or engage in humane education initiatives.

Care for animals, assist with adoption events, foster pets, or engage in humane education initiatives. Contact: Visit hstt.org or call (530) 587-5948.

4. Keep Truckee Green

Mission: Promotes sustainability and environmental stewardship in the Truckee area.

Promotes sustainability and environmental stewardship in the Truckee area. Volunteer Opportunities: Participate in monthly cleanups through the Truckee Litter Corps, join the “Grab a Bag” program for independent litter collection, or support sustainability education initiatives.

Participate in monthly cleanups through the Truckee Litter Corps, join the “Grab a Bag” program for independent litter collection, or support sustainability education initiatives. Contact: Visit keeptruckeegreen.org or call (530) 582-7700.

5. Truckee Trails Foundation

Mission: Builds and maintains a world-class network of trails and bikeways to promote health, sustainability, and community prosperity.

Builds and maintains a world-class network of trails and bikeways to promote health, sustainability, and community prosperity. Volunteer Opportunities: Help construct and maintain local trails during volunteer workdays to ensure they remain safe and accessible.

Help construct and maintain local trails during volunteer workdays to ensure they remain safe and accessible. Contact: Visit truckeetrails.org or call (530) 587-8214.

6. Tahoe Forest Health System

Mission: Provides high-quality healthcare services to the Lake Tahoe community.

Provides high-quality healthcare services to the Lake Tahoe community. Volunteer Opportunities: Support hospital departments, engage in patient and family advisory councils, assist with administrative tasks, or help during special events and community health programs.

Support hospital departments, engage in patient and family advisory councils, assist with administrative tasks, or help during special events and community health programs. Contact: Visit tfhd.com or call (530) 587-6011.

7. KidZone Museum

Mission: Inspires learning through creative play and discovery for children and families in the Truckee-Tahoe region.

Inspires learning through creative play and discovery for children and families in the Truckee-Tahoe region. Volunteer Opportunities: Assist with museum exhibits, support educational programs, help with special events, or work directly with children during play-based learning activities. Volunteering here is a wonderful opportunity to connect with local families while fostering early childhood development.

Assist with museum exhibits, support educational programs, help with special events, or work directly with children during play-based learning activities. Volunteering here is a wonderful opportunity to connect with local families while fostering early childhood development. Contact: Visit kidzonemuseum.org or call (530) 587-5437.

Final Thoughts

Getting involved with any of these organizations not only contributes to the well-being of our community but also offers profound personal health benefits. With as little as two hours a week, you can enhance your physical health, foster meaningful social connections, and find a greater sense of purpose—all factors that can help you live a longer, healthier life.

I encourage you to explore these opportunities and discover how volunteering can enrich your life and the lives of those around you.

Dr. Nicholas Cohen, MD, is a board-certified family physician affiliated with the Tahoe Forest Health System. To book a visit with a primary care provider at Tahoe Forest, call (530) 582-6205.